‘Derogatory’: Demi Lovato Says We Need To Stop Using Term ‘Aliens’ To Describe Extraterrestrials

Demi Lovato said in October that people need to stop using the term “aliens” to describe extraterrestrials because it’s “derogatory”.

“‘I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything,” the 29-year-old performer recently shared during a recent interview for PedestrianTV, the Daily Mail reported Monday. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Has Been Meditating And Talking To Aliens Since Ending Engagement To Max Ehrich)

“That’s why I like to call them ETs!” the singer added. “So yeah, that’s a little tidbit. A little information that I learned.” (RELATED: Demi Lovato Releases Song Aimed At President Trump)

Demi Lovato claims the term ‘alien’ is OFFENSIVE to extraterrestrials https://t.co/8vakQLRHnG — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) October 12, 2021

At one point in the interview, Lovato talked about being “a huge UFO fan” for as long as the singer can remember during a discussion about the star’s upcoming show “Unidentified with Demi Lovato.” The series is described as a search for “the truth about the UFO phenomena.”

“Well, I have been a believer my whole life too,” the “Sober” hitmaker explained. “And I just thought, you know, I’m in a position in my career right now where I’m dipping my toes into a lot of different waters.”

“And this was just kind of a natural next step,” the superstar added. “I wanted to film everything that goes down when I go and search for these UFOs so that my fans can come along for the ride.”