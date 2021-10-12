Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He Doesn’t Know ‘Politics,’ Therefore Not A ‘Great Presidential Candidate

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson talked about potential political aspirations and admitted he doesn’t know “politics” and therefore wouldn’t make a “great presidential candidate.”

The 49-year-old actor said he's talked to a few people and done "a small amount of research and analysis to see where this comes from and to see what it could look like in the future." He has floated the idea of running for president in 2024 or 2028. The comments were shared in an interview with Vanity Fair in a piece published Tuesday.

Introducing our November cover star, Dwayne @TheRock Johnson. With his new action film ‘Red Notice’ on the horizon, the megastar and entrepreneur reflects on his volatile childhood, those rumored political ambitions, and Vin Diesel’s “bullshit.” 🔗: https://t.co/xLfn1rzGsq pic.twitter.com/xYC3KtsWpM — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) October 12, 2021

“You know, at the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics,” the “Jungle Cruise” star shared. “I don’t know the first thing about policy. I care deeply about our country.”

"And — there's no delusion here — I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn't necessarily make me a great presidential candidate. That's where I am today."

In June, the superstar actor told People magazine the idea of people wanting him to run for president was humbling.

“I love our country to my core and I’m endlessly grateful for the opportunities I’ve had here, as a half-Black, half-Samoan kid being able to work my ass off knowing tenacity opens doors,” Johnson shared. “In a lot of ways, I’m indebted to our great country for it.”

The “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle” star explained that “when 46 percent of Americans say they’re in favor of” him “becoming president, that forces” him “to humbly and respectfully stand up, listen and learn.”