Ed Orgeron Responds To Being On The Hot Seat, Says He’s Still ‘The Head Coach Of The LSU Tigers’

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron addressed speculation about his job security Monday.

The Tigers are currently 3-3 and they’re about to face an insane lineup of SEC games. By the time the middle of November rolls around, LSU could easily be 3-7. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fans are starting to wonder when LSU will can the Tigers head coach, but Coach O isn’t sweating.

Will LSU Fire Ed Orgeron? The Answer Seems Obvious https://t.co/XslERNdAOW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 11, 2021

“Nobody’s told me about my job status. As far as I know I’m the head coach of the LSU Tigers and that’s all the matters,” he told the press Monday, according to the Associated Press.

He added, “The best thing for me to do is be very positive. I will say this, and I will say it again: No one has to tell me about the LSU expectations. I know them. I was born with them. So I understand.”

Will LSU Fire Ed Orgeron? His future looks very bleak and I say that as some who LOVES everything about Coach O. Prepare for a coaching search soon… pic.twitter.com/53svsi2gCW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 7, 2021

I appreciate the fact Orgeron is trying to keep things light as he faces almost certain firing, but I’m not sure fans feel the same way.

They want to see some wins, and he’s just not capable of getting the job done at this point.

Will LSU Fire Ed Orgeron? Fans Might Not Like The Answer https://t.co/EpThikME56 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 6, 2021

We all like Coach O as a person. He’s a class act and that’s why so many people rallied around him during LSU’s national title run with Joe Burrow in 2019.

However, you sometimes just have to admit when things aren’t working out. It feels like we’re now at that point with Coach O.

He went from winning a title two seasons ago to barely being able to tread water. With multiple ranked opponents coming up, the Tigers are in a world of hurt.

I 100% expect him to be fired by the time the season is over. It sucks to say, but it’s reality.