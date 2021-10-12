‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’ Finally Casts Major Marvel Character, Release Date Set For May 2023

“Guardians of the Galaxy” fans got a huge update Tuesday about casting of a major Marvel character and the release date for the sequel in the trilogy franchise.

“As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so… um…,” the director “Guardians of the Galaxy 3,” James Gunn, tweeted to his fans confirming reports actor Will Poulter had landed the role of Adam Warlock, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

"Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter," the director added. "He's an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks."

Gunn is writing and once again directing the highly-anticipated film which will wrap up the “Guardians of the Galaxy” story following “Guardians of the Galaxy” in 2014 and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” in 2017.

Fans got a tease about Warlock's addition in the final installment in the superhero franchise at the end of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" sequel in a post-credit scene which involved the Sovereign race's Ayesha discussing the creation of an artificial being she called simply "Adam," DigitalSpy.com noted.

The piece noted, the third film will include the return of franchise stars like Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan.

In addition to the Poulter news, fans learned that “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” has a release date set for May 3, 2023.