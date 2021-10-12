ANALYSIS: Joe Biden Better Hope These Polls Aren’t Wrong

The last two U.S. presidential elections have featured substantial polling misses that overestimated support for Democratic candidates. If support for President Joe Biden is being overcounted headed into the 2022 midterms, things may go from bad to catastrophic for Democrats.

Biden began his presidency with a cushy honeymoon period that saw approval ratings north of 55%. It’s hard to fathom any politician in today’s divided environment being able to maintain a plus-20-point net approval among all Americans, but that’s what Biden was able to do early on.