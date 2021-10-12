Kanye West Selling Wyoming Ranch For $11 Million Along With Commercial Real Estate For $3.2 Million

Kanye West has put his sprawling ranch in northwestern Wyoming along with several business sites nearby in Cody up for sale for millions of dollars.

The 44-year-old rapper’s West Ranch, formerly known as Monster Lake Ranch, was put on the market for $11 million, The Associated Press reported in a piece published Tuesday.

The ranch includes a lodge, lakes, commercial kitchen, horse facility, corrals, go-kart track and more covering six square miles of open land about six miles south of Cody, according to the listing by DBW Realty.

The superstar rapper also listed his seven Cody commercial properties for $3.2 million, the Cody Enterprise noted.

The ranch was previously listed for $13.3 million, before the “Ye” hitmaker purchased it in 2019. It is unclear how much the rapper actually bought the property for. (RELATED: ‘It Was So Scary’: Kim Kardashian Talks About Taking Care Of Kanye West After He Got COVID-19)

It is unclear if the sales mean the “Donda” hitmaker is moving out of Wyoming after moving there in 2019 from California or if he’s just doing some reorganizing, according to the report. (RELATED: Kris Jenner Opens Up About Kim Kardashian And Kanye Divorce, Says Co-Parenting Is ‘Always Going To Be Hard’)

There has been speculation that West and Kim Kardashian possibly could be getting back together following her filing for divorce from the performer earlier this year. However, one insider told Page Six that’s simply not true.

“Nothing’s changed,” an insider shared. “They are not back together. He is still her family, and they are friends. They’ve been working on their friendship for the kids, and continue to support each other. He’ll always be her family, and they’ll always support each other.”

West and the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star have four kids together.