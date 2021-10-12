Luke Combs Claims Eric Church Got Him So Drunk That He Puked All Over The Street

Eric Church once got Luke Combs so drunk that he vomited all over a street.

In a video released Monday by CMT, the rising country music star told a story about going over to Church’s house for a few drinks and steaks. However, Combs went a shade too hard and paid the price. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“They made sure our glasses were full the whole night…You’re not going to say no. I’m not scared of a refill,” Combs explained.

Once he got in the car, Combs explained he had to get out and throw up in the street of a nice neighborhood while on his way home. Watch him tell the wild story below.

Nothing about this story surprises me. In fact, if Eric Church didn’t show you a great time, I would have been surprised.

If you asked me if Eric Church was the kind of guy to make sure the whiskey kept flowing during a night of steaks and good company, I 100% would have said yes.

He definitely gives off that vibe.

As for Combs, I don’t think it’s a secret at all that he likes to throw them back from time to time. He literally has a song titled “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”

That should tell you everything you need to know.

While I don’t endorse getting hammered to the point you throw up, I’m all about having a great time. That much I can guarantee you!

It sounds like Luke Combs and Eric Church feel the same way.

Props to Combs for giving fans an awesome story!