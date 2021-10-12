Luke Combs Claims Eric Church Got Him So Drunk That He Puked All Over The Street

Eric Church once got Luke Combs so drunk that he vomited all over a street.
In a video released Monday by CMT, the rising country music star told a story about going over to Church's house for a few drinks and steaks. However, Combs went a shade too hard and paid the price.
“They made sure our glasses were full the whole night…You’re not going to say no. I’m not scared of a refill,” Combs explained.
Once he got in the car, Combs explained he had to get out and throw up in the street of a nice neighborhood while on his way home. Watch him tell the wild story below.
Nothing about this story surprises me. In fact, if Eric Church didn’t show you a great time, I would have been surprised.
If you asked me if Eric Church was the kind of guy to make sure the whiskey kept flowing during a night of steaks and good company, I 100% would have said yes.
He definitely gives off that vibe.
As for Combs, I don’t think it’s a secret at all that he likes to throw them back from time to time. He literally has a song titled “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”
That should tell you everything you need to know.
While I don’t endorse getting hammered to the point you throw up, I’m all about having a great time. That much I can guarantee you!
It sounds like Luke Combs and Eric Church feel the same way.
Props to Combs for giving fans an awesome story!