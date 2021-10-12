Maskless Members Of Teachers Union Party With NJ Governor — They Still Make Kids Mask Up In Class

Maskless members of the Essex County Education Association (ECEA) celebrated at a gala with Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy over the weekend.

The ECEA posted a now-deleted tweet showing attendees at the Equality Ball, hosted by Garden State Equality in Asbury Park, enjoying the event without masks. (RELATED: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Caught Saying She Only Wears Mask Outdoors Because Of ‘Republican Tracker’)

“Our 2nd VP Chris Cannella along with our LGBTQ+ Committee Chair Micah Gary-Fryer enjoyed the Garden State Equality Ball last night along with members of the NJEA,” the deleted tweet read.

Others who attended the event also shared photos of attendees, mostly maskless, enjoying the gala.

Tonight, I was honored to join @GovMurphy along with LGBTQ+ advocates, community members, and public officials from across New Jersey for @GSEquality‘s annual Equality Ball. Proud to be part of a community committed to equal justice for every resident of this state. pic.twitter.com/mrLbcjCv8M — Acting AG Andrew Bruck (@NewJerseyOAG) October 8, 2021

Joined the @VNACJCHC LGBTQ Health Center in Asbury Park at @GSEquality‘s annual Equality Ball. pic.twitter.com/sXa1yJ9ou2 — Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) October 8, 2021

Asbury Park is located in Monmouth County, New Jersey. While over two-thirds of the population (68%) is vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that the county has a “high” transmission risk and recommends that everyone wear masks at indoor public places.

The state of New Jersey is still enforcing a statewide mask mandate for students and for children as young as two years old at indoor public places.

“At the very same time that this governor issued another EO mandating two-year-olds wear masks for upwards of 7 hours a day because of purported ‘safety,’ the New Jersey political Democratic elite gathered maskless by the thousands at multiple indoor events throughout the state, including in ‘high-risk’ Asbury Park, Bergen and Hudson Counties,” Republican N.J. State Sen. Holly Schepisi told Fox News.

“The people of New Jersey are being told by this administration that they must comply, don’t ask questions or get labeled a knucklehead or worse while those demanding compliance flout the very policies they push,” she said. “It is wrong.”

The event did require attendees to be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID test in order to participate.

The ECEA did not respond to requests for comment.