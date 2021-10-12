‘I Know Who Has Done This’ — Rep. Maxine Waters Claims Twitter Account Was Hacked, Deleted

Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters claimed in a Tuesday tweet that her Twitter account was erased and that she knows who deleted it, saying she will take care of the situation.

Waters made the announcement in a tweet from her Twitter account, which she said had been erased. Water’s campaign Twitter account is still up on Twitter as well.

“I have been hacked and my Twitter account has been erased. I know who has done this. I will take care of this. M Waters,” she tweeted. (RELATED: Facebook Says It ‘Incorrectly Deleted’ Account Of Mother Of Marine Killed In Kabul Explosion)

I have been hacked and my Twitter account has been erased. I know who has done this. I will take care of this. M Waters. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) October 12, 2021

After sending the tweet, many Twitter users began to point out to Waters that her account was still active and that she sent the tweet from her own Twitter account.

In January, Twitter banned President Donald Trump’s account after issuing a temporary suspension earlier. The company also banned Gen. Michael Flynn, Sydney Powell and numerous other influential Trump accounts. (RELATED: Twitter Permanently Bans President Trump’s Account)

The Daily Caller contacted Waters’ office and Twitter about the tweet, to which they did not immediately respond.