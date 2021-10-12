Police Discover Over 30 Migrants Hiding In A Boat During Routine Traffic Stop 

A Monroe County Sheriff’s officer found 32 migrants suspected of traveling to the U.S. from Cuba hiding in a boat after pulling a truck over for driving too slow in Marathon, Florida, law enforcement officials announced on Monday.

Sgt. Joel Slough conducted a routine traffic stop of a rental truck hauling a large boat and found four suspected migrants in the vehicle including three young children, according to the sheriff’s department. Law enforcement officials discovered two pregnant women and a 17-year-old along with dozens of other migrants hiding in the boat.

Slough “noted the children in the truck, the lack of child safety seats as well as the overwhelming smell of saltwater and body odor,” according to the department.

32 migrants from #Cuba encountered during a traffic stop by @mcsonews earlier today. @CBPFlorida partners responded & #BorderPatrol agents took custody of the migrants. This smuggling event is currently under investigation. #BreakingNews #Florida https://t.co/BMZ9CcsVnC — Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin (@USBPChiefMIP) October 11, 2021

Reidel Garcia-Espino, 29, of Seffner, Florida, was charged with child neglect because none of the children in the vehicle were restrained, according to the sheriff’s department. Garcia-Espino claimed the group was out fishing, but law enforcement officials didn’t find any fishing equipment on the boat.

The migrants were transferred to Customs and Border Protection custody and Garcia-Espino was taken to jail, according to the sheriff’s office. (RELATED: 4 Dead And Dozens Injured After Boat Suspected Of Transporting Migrants Crashed)

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

