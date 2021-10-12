Plane Full Of Puppies Get Ride To Florida For Better Chance At Adoption After Leaving Overcrowded Shelters

A plane full of puppies and dogs from overcrowded animal shelters in Alabama hitched a ride to Florida for a better chance at getting adopted and the video might just be the cutest thing ever.

In a video posted on TikTok from the group Alabama Puppy Rescue Flights, a total of 27 puppies, which included dogs of all different breeds, colors, and sizes, snuggle together or crawl around members of the flight crew as the plane traveled to the sunshine state giving them all a chance at a better life.

The clip was noted by the “Today” show in a post on Instagram. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Check it out!

At one point in the clip, the flight crew got literally covered from head to toe in smiling, tail-wagging pups. Oh my, it’s cuteness overload! (RELATED: California Animal Shelter ‘Floored’ By Response After Putting Out Emergency Call For Foster Homes Amid Coronavirus)

The piece shared by the outlet had the message across the video that read, “Volunteers airlift shelter dogs for better chance at adoption.”

The group enlists volunteers who gather the puppies and dogs from overcrowded shelters in the state and then fly them to central Florida.

One ABC News World report noted if it wasn’t for this organization flying them to a new state the animals might never find forever homes.