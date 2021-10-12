The Raiders Announce That Jon Gruden Has Officially Resigned As The Team’s Head Coach

The Raiders announced late Monday night that Jon Gruden is no longer the team’s head coach.

Following old emails being released by The New York Times, it was reported that Gruden was resigning as the team’s coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In the emails, Gruden referred to President Joe Biden in 2012 as a “nervous clueless pu**y” and called Roger Goodell a “fa**ot” and a “clueless anti football pu**y.” And the former Raiders coach used other offensive language.

Source: Jon Gruden just informed his staff that he plans to resign as #Raiders coach. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 12, 2021

Late Monday night, the Raiders released a statement announcing that Gruden’s resignation had been accepted and he was gone.

Well, there it is, folks. Gruden is officially gone. After it was reported Monday night, he’s officially booted from the NFL over private emails that spanned from 2011 to 2018.

What an absolutely wild and unexpected situation. I’ve never seen a faster fall from grace than Gruden’s. When his email about NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith having “lips the size of Michelin tires” surfaced, I thought he was going to survive after he claimed he was referring to lying and not race.

Breaking News: The NFL coach Jon Gruden used misogynistic and homophobic language for years, a review of his emails shows. He denounced the emergence of women referees, the drafting of a gay player and the tolerance of protests during the national anthem. https://t.co/F3QpqV9yZS — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 12, 2021

However, the game quickly changed when The NYT dumped all the new emails Monday night. Shortly after all the new info came out, he was gone.

Should a person lose his job and reputation over private emails sent years ago? I’d lean towards saying absolutely not.

Some of what Gruden said was certainly not appropriate, but if this is the new standard, a lot of people in the NFL are going to lose their jobs.

We’ll see if Gruden ever returns to the spotlight. I kind of doubt it. He’s been humiliated and embarrassed to the point I’m not sure why he would. What an absolutely wild and unexpected fall from grace.