Super Bowl Halftime Performer Dr. Dre Allegedly Abused A Woman, Eminem And Him Both Sang About Killing People

Will the NFL be canceling the Super Bowl LVI halftime show?

After Jon Gruden was humiliated and run out of the league over old emails from before he was coaching the Raiders that contained offensive language towards Roger Goodell, President Joe Biden and other groups, it’s more than fair to ask if Eminem and Dr. Dre should be allowed to be associated with the league and perform at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In Eminem’s 2000 song “Kim,” the legendary rapper fantasized about killing his ex-wife Kim Mathers. The lyrics of the song state in part:

We’ll be right back — well, I will, you’ll be in the trunk

So long, b*tch, you did me so wrong

I don’t wanna go on

Living in this world without you

So long, b*tch, you did me so wrong

I don’t wanna go on

Living in this world without you … You and your husband have a fight, one of you tries to grab a knife

And during the struggle he accidentally gets his Adam’s apple sliced (No!)

And while this is going on, his son just woke up

And he walks in, she panics, and he gets his throat cut

(Oh my God!) So now they both dead

And you slash your own throat

So now it’s double homicide and suicide with no note

I shoulda known better when you started to act weird

We coulda— hey, where you going? Get back here!

You can’t run from me, Kim! It’s just us, nobody else

You can listen to the whole song below.

Let’s also not forget that Eminem appeared to subtly rap about former Vice President Mike Pence getting shot when he sang “Gnat.”

The problems with Dr. Dre and Eminem performing don’t stop there! Dr. Dre, who blew up as a member of N.W.A., has a very notable history of abusing a woman.

He abused Dee Barnes and allegedly slammed “her face and the right side of her body repeatedly against a wall near the stairway,” according to NME.com.

Later, Dre said he was out of his “fu**ing mind” when discussing the incident, according to the same NME report.

Dre also rapped about shooting people on his song “One Shot One Kill.” The lyrics state in part:

I came here to raise hell, I can’t lie

One shot, one kill, it’s real, I ain’t hidin’

You on’t shoot one shot if you ain’t ready to die

And never get it f**ked up, I got shooters for hire

Cause you don’t want it, I have you like aye aye

Better back the f**k up, over guns so I try

Now that weak sh*t will never slide, I despise

You are now not in the presence of nice guys

You can listen to the whole song below.

Furthermore, Deshaun Watson is currently facing more than 20 civil allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. Now, that’s not to say he’s guilty of anything. He has the right to be presumed innocent, but how is he eligible to play when he’s facing way more serious allegations than anything Gruden is.

The first woman to file a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson (seated to Tony Buzbee’s left) has identified herself. “My name is Ashley Solis. Remember that name. … I was afraid. I’m not afraid anymore.” pic.twitter.com/gWqX6spFmv — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) April 6, 2021

If Jon Gruden is going to be run out of the league for his old emails, then why do the allegations against Dr. Dre and the lyrics of him and Eminem not matter just as much?

To be clear, the lyrics don’t offend me at all and I hate cancel culture. I’m not suggesting the halftime show be changed.

I’m just pointing out the absurdity of pushing Gruden out the door while promoting Dr. Dre and Eminem and keeping Watson eligible. It makes no sense.

Jon Gruden lost his job and was humiliated by the NFL because of private emails that were leaked. Meanwhile, Deshaun Watson is eligible to play while facing more than 20 allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. How does that make any sense? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 12, 2021

Furthermore, the halftime Super Bowl performers this year include Dr. Dre and Eminem. Eminem rapped about killing his ex-wife, Dr. Dre has abused women and both have promoted violent lyrics. Yet, the NFL is CELEBRATING them in front of kids while canceling Jon Gruden. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 12, 2021

