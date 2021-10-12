‘The Sinner’ Season 4 Starts Wednesday On The USA Network

“The Sinner” returns for season four Wednesday on the USA Network.

As I’ve said in the best, the show starring Bill Pullman is one of the best mysteries made over the past few years, and the first two seasons were both excellent. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I never saw season three, but it’s certainly on my list of shows to check off.

Now, the show will return for a fourth season October 13 on the USA Network, and I have no doubt fans will get another awesome season.

If it’s anything like the first two seasons, I have no doubt it’s going to be incredible.

For those of you who haven’t seen the first two seasons, I can’t recommend them enough. Jessica Biel stars in the first season and she gives arguably the best performance of her career.

Pullman is in all the seasons as Harry Ambrose and has without question become the face of the series. The dude owns the screen when he’s on it.

Now, we’ll get a new season Wednesday, and I’m amped. I still need to bang out season three, but season four is already on my watch list.

I can’t wait to find out what we get!