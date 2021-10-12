‘They’ve Destroyed Me’: Sharon Osbourne Names ‘More Than Woke’ CBS Execs Who Ousted Her From ‘The Talk’

Sharon Osbourne named the “more than woke” CBS executives who ousted her from her show “The Talk” and said “they’ve destroyed” her.

“They are desperate to keep their jobs, they are desperate in these times we live in to be perceived as more than woke,” the 69-year-old former talk show co-host shared Tuesday during the “The Megyn Kelly Show” podcast on Sirius XM.

“You know, they wanna be seen as Mother Teresa and Jesus Christ … but they’re all hypocrites,” she added. “They’re liars and they’re hypocrites and they’ll do whatever they have to do to keep their job.” (RELATED: ‘Do We Still Have To Believe Her?’: Piers Morgan Slams Meghan Markle For Secret Wedding Claims)

It starts at the 0:32 minute mark. (RELATED: Trump Jr. Slams CBS For Pulling ‘The Talk’ After Backlash Involving Piers Morgan)

WATCH:

The host asked Sharon why this happened and if “one person at CBS” was “behind this whole thing” against her.

Osbourne named Amy Reisenbach, CBS executive vice president, Current Programs, who she’d met in her life “maybe three times.” She also named show’s showrunners Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews.

“I had worked with the showrunners for eleven years, they were friends of mine, especially Kristin Matthews,” Sharon shared. “I told them that they’ve destroyed me. I told them that I will never be able to get over this. It’s like once you have that seed put on you that you are a racist, it never goes away. And I told them that they’ve destroyed me.”

Earlier this year, “The Talk” went on hiatus following Sharon’s comments in support of Piers Morgan’s “freedom of speech,” who said he didn’t believe any of Meghan Markle’s claims made during her tell-all interview. Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood ended up getting into a heated debate on air following the Duchess of Sussex accusations of racism in the royal family.

At one point in the interview, Osbourne was asked what she thought happened and she said CBS’s ratings were in the tank and they scored a huge win with the Oprah Winfrey tell-all interview with Prince Harry and Markle. She added that nothing and no one was allowed to come along and tarnish it.

WATCH:

“The network was failing and this was their big coup,” Osbourne said. “To them it was like untouchable. You can’t, can not say anything against that interview.”

“And because Piers Morgan was saying what he felt about it in a negative way,” she added. “And because I was standing behind [his comments], I don’t think they liked it at all.”

“They didn’t like the fact that I didn’t go against Piers,” the TV personality continued. She noted how she didn’t think anything of what she said, as she was talking to a friend who she’d worked with for 10 seasons when she made the comment to Underwood. “She was a family friend. And then boom she puts me on the hot seat and talking about racism.”