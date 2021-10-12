Tim McGraw Stops Concert, Jumps Off Stage When Fans Start Heckling Him For Forgetting Lyrics

Tim McGraw stopped his concert, jumped off the stage and confronted some fans who were heckling him after it appeared he forgot the lyrics to one of his songs.

In a video from the 54-year-old country singer’s show at the Nugget Event Center in Reno, Nevada, the superstar singer was singing one of his biggest hits on stage, “Where The Green Grass Grows,” TMZ reported Tuesday. (RELATED: Tim McGraw Says It Feels Like He’s Been Married To Faith Hill For ’82 Years’)

In the clip, the “Don’t Take The Girl” hitmaker appeared to miss one or two lines of the song and a couple in the audience reportedly noticed it and let him know.

WATCH:

McGraw then waved it off before standing up in the middle of the song, jumping off stage and confronting his hecklers. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Fans seemed to get upset that he wasn’t continuing with the show and their reactions can be heard in the clip.

He later returned to the stage and told fans he wasn’t “going through a midlife crisis,” the outlet noted.

“I don’t know how many of you all know this but we’re shooting a film called “1883” [the “Yellowstone” prequel,]” Tim shared, as he noted they had been shooting “48 hours straight,” that he’s not as young as he once was and he’s “shooting a movie” and working with his wife, Faith Hill.

He also suggested to the fans if he forgets the words to sing with him and help him out.