EXCLUSIVE: ‘I Came Alone’: Unaccompanied Minors Apprehended In Record Numbers At The Southern Border

The Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura interviewed unaccompanied minors apprehended at the southern border in Texas.

Hundreds of unaccompanied children are apprehended by border patrol daily and are illegally reaching the southern border in record numbers. In August, 1,400 unaccompanied minors a day were in border patrol custody on average. Parents of unaccompanied minors pay human smugglers, also known as “coyotes,” to smuggle their children across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Migrants are given these bracelets after paying the human smugglers to cross the river and onto the Texas side pic.twitter.com/5gZ8vfORMH — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) September 27, 2021

The Daily Caller spoke to several unaccompanied minors that said their parents are back home in countries like Guatemala and El Salvador. “I came alone due to the need I had,” said one minor. “My family had nothing and I had to risk myself to come here to give them the good life that they deserve.”

For Border Patrol agents, encountering minors at the southern border traveling alone or with a group of migrants who aren't their parents is a common occurrence.

Agents even find unaccompanied children abandoned in the middle of nowhere during their patrols. The government currently can’t reach one out of three unaccompanied children released into the U.S., according to Axios.

Human smugglers in the middle of the night on the Mexican side transport migrants onto American soil in Roma Texas as National Guard looks on. Human smugglers take advantage of a weak border and undermanned BP agents as illegal crossings continue in record numbers (1/2) pic.twitter.com/z1M96upSnI — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 7, 2021

The Department of Justice launched an investigation into whether the government has released unaccompanied minors to labor traffickers, according to Bloomberg Law.

Spent some time down in La Joya and Roma interviewing unaccompanied minors, when I asked the unaccompanied minors where there parents were, the respond was always ‘back home in Guatemala’ or Honduras or in El Salvador. Will be posting the interviews soon. pic.twitter.com/U84uUkC81f — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 1, 2021

The Daily Caller investigated a route in Roma, Texas, where human smugglers on the Mexican side put unaccompanied minors on small rafts to cross the Rio Grande River to get to the American side. Unaccompanied minors can be seen wearing black bracelets labeled “entregas” in Spanish, meaning “delivered.” Migrants must pay a fee to human smugglers to cross the Rio Grande, and the bracelets signify which migrants have paid to cross.

The border crisis shows no signs of slowing down and human smugglers will continue to exploit the migrant surge at the southern border.