People Foolishly Try To Touch A Massive Warthog In Absurd Viral Video

Warthog (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/sunshinechi1/status/1447595536635289606)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Some people learned the hard way that wild animals don’t enjoy being messed with a video making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by @sunshinechi1, a massive warthog was walking towards some people when one of them asked, "I wonder if we can pet him?"

Well, in case you didn't already guess, the answer to that is a firm no. Watch the incredible video below.

The sound that animal made at the end of that video tells you everything you need to know. You think that animal is your neighborhood dog?

I think not, my friends. I think not. That's a beast that doesn't want to be messed with at all.

You know what you should do if a gigantic and dangerous animal starts coming towards you? Move as quickly as you can.

Don’t stand around waiting to find out what happens and don’t try to pet it. That animal doesn’t give a damn about you.

Next time, run for the hills. Trust me, you’ll have a much better outcome!