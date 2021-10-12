Raucous chants of “Let’s go Brandon!” resonated at Liberty University’s football stadium over the weekend, and all across the country, Americans are plastering the phrase on T-shirts and billboards and using the hashtag #LetsGoBrandon.

So who is Brandon? And why is everyone in America cheering for him? (RELATED: College Football Fans Chant ‘F**k Joe Biden’ At Multiple Different Games)

It all started with a tidal wave of “Fuck Joe Biden” chants that began in college football stadiums, eventually spreading to the NFL as well.

Massive ‘F**k Joe Biden’ Chant Breaks Out During Major College Football Game https://t.co/Qo2t9oSxe7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 11, 2021

Thunderous ‘F**k Joe Biden’ Chant Breaks Out During An NFL Game https://t.co/n1XCupyD9V — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 11, 2021

The craze swept into NASCAR, and fans loudly chanted “Fuck Joe Biden” while Xfinity Series winner Brandon Brown approached NBC reporter Kelli Stavast for a post-race interview. Either in an attempt to sanitize the language of the crowd or because she genuinely misheard what they were saying, Stavast suggested to Brown that the crowd was cheering him on, saying, “Let’s go Brandon!”

NBC reporter attempts desperate damage control as crowd chants “F Joe Biden” pic.twitter.com/1iYZel4zFT — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 3, 2021

And while the “Fuck Joe Biden” chants continued – with gusto – Brandon made a few appearances as well.

FJB but ✨clean✨ pic.twitter.com/SvHUNMQyFy — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) October 10, 2021

“Let’s Go Brandon” signs popping up on sports TV pic.twitter.com/JfebDLFSXB — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 10, 2021

“Drivers, start your engines… LET’S GO BRANDON” pic.twitter.com/y2HUtESThe — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 12, 2021

Someone just paged Let’s Go Brandon at Chicago O’Hare. pic.twitter.com/BrUK2TuzJF — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) October 8, 2021

It’s a big night for “Let’s Go Brandon,” the new MAGA chant. The gist is that Trump fans have been really into chanting “Fuck Joe Biden” at sporting events lately. An announcer at a NASCAR rally said they were really saying “Let’s Go Brandon,” so now that’s the polite version. pic.twitter.com/GMdgP6vQSv — Will Sommer (@willsommer) October 10, 2021

The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer said, “It’s a big night for ‘Let’s Go Brandon,’ the new MAGA chant. The gist is that Trump fans have been really into chanting ‘Fuck Joe Biden’ at sporting events lately. An announcer at a NASCAR rally said they were really saying ‘Let’s Go Brandon,’ so now that’s the polite version.”

And Biden critics have been busy making the slogan pay, turning it into everything from viral memes to T-shirts for sale.

Happy Tuesday Patriots! Let’s Go Brandon! pic.twitter.com/zpcsO5YVQr — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) October 5, 2021

The Daily Caller’s David Hookstead asked Donald Trump Jr. several weeks earlier if he thought the “Fuck Joe Biden” chants would continue, and he said they weren’t likely to slow down anytime soon.

“I imagine the chants will continue because guess what folks, it’s not getting any better until we say, ‘Enough is enough.'”@DonaldJTrumpJr reacts to college football fans chanting “F**k Joe Biden” during his exclusive interview with @dhookstead. pic.twitter.com/dxiqUTWPUw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 11, 2021

If the enthusiasm for those chants is any indication, it’s a safe bet that Brandon isn’t going away anytime soon either.