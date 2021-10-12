‘Yellowstone’ Releases Electric Season 4 Promo

“Yellowstone” dropped a new season four preview for fans Tuesday afternoon.

The hit show with Kevin Costner is set to return November 7, and millions of fans around the country are excited. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Well, I can promise you that the latest preview will only get fans even more excited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

It’s 30 seconds of Rip preparing to torch the world down around him after Beth was attacked. Fire it up below. Fans are going to love it.

“Every day with you is a gift.” #YellowstoneTV season 4 premieres Sunday November 7, exclusively on @ParamountNet. pic.twitter.com/F0swy3sWu0 — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) October 12, 2021

November 7 truly can’t get here fast enough. It’s going to be an epic night, and I 100% can’t wait to see what we get in the season four premiere.

If history has taught us anything about the Duttons, it’s going to be an absolute bloodbath, and that’s exactly what the fans want.

Let’s find out who is alive, who is responsible and then release hell on them!

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates on season four as we have them. Trust me, you won’t find a bigger fan of “Yellowstone” anywhere else on the planet.