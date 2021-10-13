Alabama Is Favored By -16.5 Against Mississippi State

Alabama isn’t favored by as much as fans might expect Saturday against Mississippi State.

As of Wednesday morning, the Crimson Tide are favored on FanDuel by -16.5 on the road against the Bulldogs in Starkville. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

I’m honestly shocked the spread is this close. Alabama is coming off a loss and while the Bulldogs and Mike Leach are certainly not a bad team, this game shouldn’t be close.

I can only imagine the kind of practices Saban has run since his team lost this past weekend to the Aggies. They’ve probably been the toughest practices Alabama has had all season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

If there’s one thing we know about Alabama under Nick Saban’s leadership, they don’t stay down for long. A loss to A&M will only light a massive fire under the entire squad.

Usually, you feel bad for whoever Alabama plays next. Well, the Bulldogs are up this Saturday, and I’d be shocked if Alabama didn’t win by at least 21.

They now have to blow out every team the rest of the way to the SEC title game to prove they’re the real deal.

Hand up, I was wrong about the Alabama/Texas A&M game. My tweets were sent after serval light beers. As a man, you have to know how to admit your mistakes. Props to me for my mature approach. Still, anyone who thinks Alabama is done is a moron. pic.twitter.com/rzvHIAFh5g — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 11, 2021

Make sure to catch the game at 7:00 EST on ESPN. Something tells me it’s going to be a massacre.