CEO For One Of America’s Biggest Companies Dies Days After Taking Leave Of Absence

The Chief Executive Officer for America’s most notable toymaker conglomerate passed away only days after taking a medical leave of absence, according to CNBC.

Brian Goldner, chairman and CEO of Hasbro Inc. unexpectedly died Tuesday, just two days after taking immediate medical leave, CNBC reported. The announcement came after Goldner said he was receiving medical treatment for cancer in August 2020 since 2014.

Goldner joined the company in 2000 and served as Hasbro’s chief executive since 2008 and chairman since 2015. Lead independent director of Hasbro’s board and former CEO of marketing firm InnerWorkings Inc., Rich Stoddart, was appointed as interim CEO, effective immediately, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Pizza Hut Co-Founder Dies Of Pneumonia After Recovering From COVID-19)

Goldner also served on the board of directors of ViacomCBS.

“(Goldner’s) guidance and leadership played a key role not only in the combination of Viacom and CBS but in the execution of the vision that has significantly shaped the company,” Shari Redstone, non-executive chair of ViacomCBS, told Reuters.

In 2019, Goldner initiated the $3.8B acquisition of Entertainment One, the studio best known for the production of “Peppa Pig” and “PJ Masks”, according to CNBC.

“Under Mr. Goldner’s guidance, Hasbro has evolved from a manufacturing company to a manager of a robust portfolio of over 1,700 brands,” Stephanie Wissink, analyst at Jefferies Financial Group, wrote Sunday.

Goldner’s cause of death is unknown.