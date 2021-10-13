EDITORIAL: Dean Cain Gets It Right: Bi Superman Isn’t Brave Or Bold – Having The Guts To Say So Is

“Lois & Clark” actor Dean Cain was absolutely correct when he said it wasn’t particularly “bold or brave” for the new Superman to identify as bisexual.

Cain made a Tuesday morning appearance on “Fox & Friends First” to discuss DC Comics and the recent announcement that Clark Kent and Lois Lane’s son – the new Superman – would come out as bisexual in an upcoming comic book. (RELATED: ‘There’s Real Evil In This World’: Dean Cain Says Bisexual Superman Hardly Qualifies As ‘Bold Or Brave’)

Cain argued that if the new Superman had come out as bisexual 20 years earlier it might have been brave – but in the current climate, with Robin being bisexual and both Supergirl and the new Captain America being gay, he said the move amounted to little more than “bandwagoning.”

And really, he was right.

Bravery suggests taking an action that might not be well-received. But among those who care about Superman’s sexuality – or would have even noticed it sans the publicity campaign surrounding it – the vast majority will likely be cheering him on.

Boldness suggests taking a firm stance outside the mainstream – and Superman’s announcement doesn’t meet the standard there either.

If it was, as DC Comics suggested, such a “bold new direction” for the character, shouldn’t it be a direction that drives the conversation forward? Shouldn’t it be a direction that charts a new course and tackles new issues? Shouldn’t it involve risk?

Instead it’s just one more character announcing a change that only matters to the increasingly woke critics of an increasingly woke universe.

What if, as Cain suggested, Superman battled real injustices like oppressive governments or human trafficking? What if, instead of just checking off the correct boxes and adding his name to the steadily growing cast of LGBTQ+ characters, Superman took a bold stand for gay rights in countries like Iran – where such an offense is often punishable by death?

But while Superman’s announcement hardly moves the meter, the outrage mob began to sharpen their knives before Cain had even finished speaking – and most didn’t even register what he actually said.

Despite the fact that Cain never said he was “upset” about DC’s announcement – only that he didn’t believe it was “bold or brave” – openly gay “Star Trek” alum George Takei lashed out at Cain as if he had. “So Dean Cain apparently is upset that the new Superboy in the comics is bisexual,” Takei tweeted. “I used to be upset that Dean Cain was straight but he has definitely cured me of that.”

So Dean Cain apparently is upset that the new Superboy in the comics is bisexual. I used to be upset that Dean Cain was straight but he has definitely cured me of that. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 13, 2021

Other critics made the same misinterpretation of Cain’s comments – helped along by a headline from The Hollywood Reporter: “Dean Cain Slams Superman Coming Out as Bisexual: ‘It Isn’t Bold or Brave.'”

Dean Cain Slams Superman Coming Out as Bisexual: “It Isn’t Bold or Brave” https://t.co/Ybg1BagcS9 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 12, 2021

The sad irony in all of this, of course, is that Cain is likely to face more backlash for simply voicing his opinion than DC Comics ever will for taking Superman in this “bold new direction.”