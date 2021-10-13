Fans Get In A Huge Brawl During The Dodgers/Giants Game In Wild Viral Video

Fans got in a massive fight Tuesday night during the Dodgers/Giants game.

In a video tweeted by @aserrannno, a group of fans in Dodgers gear started trading punches and the situation was a sight to behold. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Watch all the chaos and carnage unfold below. It was absolutely nuts. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

I simply don’t understand why so many fans are fighting in the stands these days. It makes no sense to me, but it doesn’t seem like it’s going to slow down at all. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

In fact, every time I log onto the internet, it seems like we have a new video of someone getting absolutely destroyed.

It’s mind-boggling at this point.

Imagine spending your hard-earned money to attend a baseball game and then proceeding to get punched in the face during an argument.

Does that sound like fun to you? It damn sure doesn’t to me, but brawls at sporting events just keep happening.

Royal Rumble in Memphis pic.twitter.com/hQmcrOKMp7 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 5, 2021

It should be fun to see who gets crushed next. We all know it’s coming!