‘Screw Them’: Jason Aldean’s Wife Says Forget The ‘Haters,’ Encourages Others To ‘Speak Out’ Politically Following Anti-Biden Post

Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany Aldean said “screw” the haters as she encouraged others to “speak out” politically following her anti-President Joe Biden post.

“The burden of the world we currently live in can be hard on any parent,” Brittany explained in her post on Instagram Tuesday that included a photo of her husband and their two kids. The comments were noted by Fox News. (RELATED: Jason Aldean Opens ‘SNL’ With Message About The Las Vegas Shooting)

“Terrifying, actually,” she added. “I am currently praying for our children, our military, the hospitalized, the border, the impressionable youth, the ones standing up for change … for the right to simply make their own medical choices,” she added. (RELATED: Jason Aldean Returns To Stage With Message That Is Can’t-Miss)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean)

The superstar singer’s wife admitted some days are “harder than others” as she thinks about what the future might hold.

“We get stopped multiple times per day – people giving thanks for speaking out,” Brittany shared. “YOU CAN TOO. We need you more than ever.”

“You’ll actually be surprised at just how much support you’ll receive,” she added. “As for the haters…. Screw them. They’re the reason we are where we are. REMEMBER THAT with every passing comment. We stand with you and support you, ALWAYS.”

The “Dirt Road Anthem” hitmaker recently defended Brittany after she shared a series of snaps, one showing her wearing a T-shirt that read, “Anti Biden Social Club” and another of her and Jason’s kids wearing clothing with a message that read, “Hidin’ from Biden.”

Aldean showed his support for the snap by commenting “My boy!” under his wife’s photo which she tagged “Daddy T-45,” referencing a website that sells pro-Donald Trump, anti-Biden merchandise.

The singer later shared how he was “unapologetic” after defending her and said he will “never apologize for” his beliefs” or his “love for” his “family and country.”