Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Jon Gruden’s Leaked Emails, Says Players Don’t Share Those Views

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t think there’s any room in the NFL for Jon Gruden’s comments.

Gruden resigned as the head coach of the Raiders after multiple emails containing offensive language leaked. Some of the most offensive parts were Gruden commenting on the lip size of DeMaurice Smith, calling Joe Biden a “nervous clueless pu**y,” and calling Roger Goodell a “faggot” and a “clueless anti football pu**y.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The face of the Green Bay Packers weighed in during a Tuesday interview with Pat McAfee and said the following in part:

I can say with real honesty & pride that those opinions aren’t shared with players…It was surprising to see that the thing went so quickly, but I think that was probably the best decision for all parties involved, and hopefully we can all as a league learn and grow from this. And, hopefully it puts people on notice who have some of those same opinions. Like, ‘Hey man, it’s time to grow and evolve and change and connect. That sh*t doesn’t fly.’

You can watch his full comments below.

How do we go forward after these Jon Gruden emails?? “I can say with real honesty & pride that those opinions aren’t shared with players.. the locker room allows you to have incredible conversations & that’s the best way to grow, learn, change & better yourself” ~@AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/NZk72hK79S — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 12, 2021

Look, nobody with a functioning brain thinks that Gruden didn’t say some offensive things in his private emails that were leaked.

Everyone agrees that he made comments that were inappropriate, especially the one about Smith’s lips.

However, the idea that he’s the devil is simply not true. He made off-color jokes and inappropriate jokes in private messages. Believe it or not, that doesn’t make you Osama Bin Laden 2.0.

It’s also worth noting that after he apologized for the Smith email, everyone seemed ready to move on and accept that he didn’t have malicious intent.

Then, a bunch more emails dropped once the Smith email failed to get him out of the NFL. If you don’t think this wasn’t a coordinated effort, then I don’t know what you’re paying attention to.

Jon Gruden has been canceled for private comments he made years ago. It also appears to be a coordinated and deliberate campaign to end his career. Is this the society we want to live in? What happened to grace and forgiveness? pic.twitter.com/QOaU50omV4 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 12, 2021

Did anyone think about speaking with Gruden? Has anyone stepped forward who knows him well and claim he’s a racist guy? Has anyone close to him made any allegations like that?

The answer is no, and the answer is going to continue to be no because outside of the inappropriate language, we know of no actions that indicate Gruden is a bad dude.

In fact, he’s been one of the most popular guys tied to the league for a long time. Now, because of some leaked emails, his career and reputation is ruined. Again, it was pulled off with such precision, you have to wonder if it was coordinated!

Dr. Dre beat a woman and will be celebrated by the NFL at the Super Bowl. Jon Gruden sent emails with inappropriate language and is canceled forever. How does that make sense? pic.twitter.com/Yq7znxhSZs — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 12, 2021

Let us know in the comments what you think of Gruden’s resignation and emails. I’m very curious to see what you all think.