Kate Middleton Steps Out In Pretty Green Jacket And Pants Combo In London

*NO UK* Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Kew Gardens To Take Part In Generation Earthshot Event - POOL

(Photo credit: Ian Vogler-Daily Mirror/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out in a pretty jacket and pants combo during an outing in London.

Duchess of Cambridge London, UK (Photo credit: Ian Vogler-Daily Mirror/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com)

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in a short-sleeve scoop Kelly green top and black pants as she joined Prince William during a visit to Kew Gardens to take part in a Generation Earthshot event with children from The Heathlands School. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

She completed the look with loose hair, a matching green jacket and black heels.

To say she looked perfect would be an understatement.

“We know that young children already identify the climate as one of their biggest worries, and Generation Earthshot aims to educate and encourage them that together we can find the answers,” a tweet from the royal household read, along with several snaps from her visit. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Mortified, ‘Hurt’ Following Meghan Markle’s Claims Duchess Made Her ‘Cry,’ Royal Author Shares)

Middleton often wows when she steps out no matter what the occasion. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.