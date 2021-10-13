6-Year-Old With Cerebral Palsy Forced To Quarantine At Hotel Despite Negative COVID Test. Australia Said It ‘Resolved’ Situation

Queensland Health said Tuesday that it “resolved” the issue of letting a 6-year-old boy, who suffers from cerebral palsy and just had brain surgery, quarantine at home in Queensland, Australia, according to an Australian news outlet.

Lenny Silveira has been quarantining in a Sydney hotel room after undergoing major brain surgery in the United States, according to Australian news outlet News.com.au. His father, Fabio Silveira, was begging the government of Queensland to allow him and his son entry into the state, the outlet reported. (RELATED: ANALYSIS: Australia Once Again Proves It Is Basically An Island Of Prisoners With COVID Restrictions)

6 year-old Australian boy with cerebral palsy denied entry into his own state & not allowed to quarantine at home. He’s missing vital post-operative rehabilitation. Stuck in hotel quarantine in Sydney where he’s tested negative to Covid 3 times.pic.twitter.com/tZ6vgno0cO — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) October 12, 2021

“I would say [to Queensland Health] I understand the seriousness of this situation, the Covid pandemic and the consequences of any exemption given, but we are talking about a six-year-old boy who needs extremely intensive rehabilitation,” he said on The Today Show.

Fabio also told Today that he is fully vaccinated and he and his son have been Covid-tested three times in the past 10 days.

Lenny received his surgery in the United States to improve his chance of walking, according to 7News Sunshine Coast. The surgery is not available in Australia, according to 7News Sunshine Coast. Several flights to Brisbane, located in Queensland, had been cancelled. The father and son had to fly into Sydney.

“Just have a look at that child there with cerebral palsy, in a hotel quarantine,” Today host Karl Stefanovic said on Wednesday.

“That is disgusting. I mean, if we can’t make allowances for that kind of thing in this country, I don’t know what has happened to this country,” Stefanovic said.