‘There Is No Topic That Should Be Off Limits’: Dave Chappelle Gets Support From Trans Comedian Following Backlash

Trans comedian Flame Monroe said Dave Chappelle’s latest special “The Closer” “absolutely should not be taken” off the air following a backlash over LGBTQ comments.

“So, as a comedian I believe that I don’t want to be censored,” Monroe shared with TMZ in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: ‘Gender Is A Fact’: They’re Not Going To Be Happy With Dave Chappelle’s Latest Bit On Trans Culture)

“I think that nothing is off limits and I think the social climate right now and the temperament started way back with Norman Lear, who had his finger on the pulse many years a go,” the comedian added. (RELATED: ‘No One Can Be Woke Enough’: Dave Chappelle And Joe Rogan Rip ‘Woke Ideology,’ Defend Elon Musk)

“The world has become too censored, and as I said, there’s three dogs I have in this fight,” Flame continued. “As a comedian I don’t want to be censored. As a trans woman I want equality. And as a black person I want fair treatment in this country that we’ve been trying to get for 400 years.”

The comedian explained that all of this “what you can say and what you can not say” is “ridiculous,” while sharing how comedians say things that “other people are afraid to say.” (RELATED: REPORT: Netflix Says Chappelle’s Show ‘The Closer’ Will Not Be Taken Off Site Following Backlash Over LGBTQ Comments)

Flame said these performers say them hopefully in a “funny way” so that others will “use their own mind” to do their own critical thinking.

Chappelle’s latest special does deal with LGBTQ issues and attacks he’s received from the LGBTQ community calling him “transphobic” and more.

“I am not telling another joke about you until we are both sure that we are laughing together,” the legendary comedian shared in a personal address to the trans and LBGTQ+ communities after revealing a personal story about him and a trans comedian he called a friend. “All I ask from your community – with all humility – will you please stop punching down on my people?”