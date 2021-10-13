Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Kerry Coombs Gives Incredible Speech About Battling Through Adversity

Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs gave a speech for the ages Tuesday afternoon.

The college football coach lost his play-calling abilities earlier in the season, but he didn’t let that get him down. Not only did he not get down, he used his tough times as an example for what to do when you get hit with some adversity. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch his speech below. It will have you ready to run through a wall.

Earlier this season, Kerry Coombs lost play-calling duties at Ohio State. He called it the “hardest stretch of my professional career.” Today, he gave a sermon on dealing with adversity, which should be seen by every college athlete. pic.twitter.com/8NEDLCz7X2 — Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmesTV) October 12, 2021

I love every single word that came out of Coombs’ mouth during that speech. When life gets tough, you can either quit or you can push forward.

Oregon humiliated Ohio State early in the season, the defense was an absolute mess and Coombs was dragged by the fans.

Yet, he didn’t quit. He didn’t throw in the towel. He took his lickings and got back to work. As a man, what more could you expect?

Not everything in battle is going to go well. You’re going to take some losses. However, that doesn’t mean you just quit. It means you keep fighting and pushing forward.

As long as you’re moving forward, then that’s all that matters.

If you’re a parent reading this article right now, I suggest you have your children watch because Coombs’ words are worth hearing.