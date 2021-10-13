‘That’s Not Real Life’: Superstar Singer Olivia Rodrigo Says She No Longer Reads About Herself On The Internet

Superstar Olivia Rodrigo said Wednesday she no longer reads about herself on the internet, argued social media and the web are “not real life”.

"Putting out music in the age of social media can be really daunting, and I think people hold young women to an incredibly unrealistic standard. I've taken the same route as you have and just don't look at it," the 18-year-old pop singer shared during a joint interview with Alanis Morissette in a piece for Rolling Stone's Musicians on Musicians issue.

"I don't think anyone is meant to look at that stuff," she added. "I don't think we as human beings are supposed to know what thousands of people think about what we wore or what we said or how we talk."

Olivia Rodrigo Says She Doesn’t Read About Herself on the Internet: ‘That’s Not Real Life’ https://t.co/78jQmjpz4q — People (@people) October 13, 2021

“I think having separation is really important — realizing that that’s not real life, you know what I mean?” Rodrigo continued. “That world that is created online, it’s just one facet of this very big human existence.”

The 47-year-old singer felt similar about social media like Instagram and compared it to “a storefront in New York at Christmastime. It’s presentational.”

“Exactly,” the Disney star replied. “It’s just hard for me because I had my first Instagram when I was 12 years old. So I completely had all of my adolescence in front of people, and I think it’s hard to differentiate who you are as a person versus who you are as a person on Instagram.”

The “Traitor” hitmaker admitted for some time it was hard for her to separate who she is as a person compared to the person she is on social media.

“I could be kind and smart and have all of these awesome things, but if I didn’t showcase them on Instagram and nobody saw it, did it truly happen?” Olivia explained.