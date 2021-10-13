Paul Finebaum Thinks Alabama Will Miss The College Football Playoff

Paul Finebaum doesn’t expect Alabama to compete for a national title this season.

Alabama is currently 5-1 after dropping their game to Texas A&M this past weekend, and despite the fact they’ll be favored in every remaining regular season game, Finebaum sees issues looming in the SEC title game against Georgia. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hand up, I was wrong about the Alabama/Texas A&M game. My tweets were sent after serval light beers. As a man, you have to know how to admit your mistakes. Props to me for my mature approach. Still, anyone who thinks Alabama is done is a moron. pic.twitter.com/rzvHIAFh5g — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 11, 2021

“I don’t think I’ve gone against Alabama in 10 years, but I’m betting my house against them this time,” Finebaum responded when asked on “Get Up” if Alabama will make the playoff. You can listen to his full comments below.

Everyone needs to tap the breaks when it comes to Alabama. Yes, they lost a game, but the Crimson Tide still 100% control their own destiny.

They 100% are still in contention for a playoff spot and they can 100% beat Alabama. Who has Georgia beaten this season?

They beat a mediocre Clemson squad and a solid but far from great Arkansas team. Yeah, you’ll have to excuse me for not being insanely impressed.

Alabama’s loss to A&M was a tough pill to swallow for fans of the Crimson Tide, but it’s far from the end of the road.

Welp, this aged poorly! Congrats to Jimbo Fisher on becoming the first former Saban assistant to slay the king. Hell of a game. https://t.co/SSiwSLsKiT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 10, 2021

Trust me, you never want to bet against Nick Saban. That’s a great way to get embarrassed.