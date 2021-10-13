Editorial

Paul Finebaum Thinks Alabama Will Miss The College Football Playoff

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes out of the pocket against the Texas A&amp;M Aggies in the first half at Kyle Field on October 09, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Paul Finebaum doesn’t expect Alabama to compete for a national title this season.

Alabama is currently 5-1 after dropping their game to Texas A&M this past weekend, and despite the fact they’ll be favored in every remaining regular season game, Finebaum sees issues looming in the SEC title game against Georgia. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I don’t think I’ve gone against Alabama in 10 years, but I’m betting my house against them this time,” Finebaum responded when asked on “Get Up” if Alabama will make the playoff. You can listen to his full comments below.

Everyone needs to tap the breaks when it comes to Alabama. Yes, they lost a game, but the Crimson Tide still 100% control their own destiny.

They 100% are still in contention for a playoff spot and they can 100% beat Alabama. Who has Georgia beaten this season?

 

They beat a mediocre Clemson squad and a solid but far from great Arkansas team. Yeah, you’ll have to excuse me for not being insanely impressed.

Alabama’s loss to A&M was a tough pill to swallow for fans of the Crimson Tide, but it’s far from the end of the road.

Trust me, you never want to bet against Nick Saban. That’s a great way to get embarrassed.