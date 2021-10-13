POLL: Did Jon Gruden Deserve To Lose His Job?

A large percentage of people think Jon Gruden shouldn’t have lost his job.

The former Las Vegas Raiders head coach resigned after old emails going as far back as 2010 were made public. In the emails, he made a remark about the size of DeMaurice Smith’s lips, called President Joe Biden a “nervous clueless pu**y,” and called Roger Goodell a “fagg*t” and a “clueless anti football pu**y.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Las Vegas Raiders (@raiders)

In response to his resignation, I asked people on Twitter if Gruden should have lost his job. Of the 2,136 voters, 82% voted he shouldn’t have lost his job.

Only 18% of people thought he needed to go.

Did Jon Gruden deserve to lose his job over his leaked private emails from years ago? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 12, 2021

This is a good reminder that Twitter can often be an echo chamber. Right now, Gruden is being treated like he was the mastermind behind 9/11 if you see a lot of the tweets floating around. He’s public enemy number one to everyone.

Now, I’m definitely not excusing the things he said about Smith or the language he used. His comments were unacceptable, but they were also from his old days at ESPN.

Dr. Dre beat a woman and will be celebrated by the NFL at the Super Bowl. Jon Gruden sent emails with inappropriate language and is canceled forever. How does that make sense? pic.twitter.com/Yq7znxhSZs — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 12, 2021

People also aren’t idiots. They can smell something fishy going on. Of the 650,000 emails reportedly collected by the NFL over the course of investigating the Washington Football Team, only Gruden was brought down in the carnage.

How is it possible that the only person taken down was someone completely unrelated to the situation? It’s a question that’s worth asking and nobody other than me seems to really be doing it.

Jon Gruden has been canceled for private comments he made years ago. It also appears to be a coordinated and deliberate campaign to end his career. Is this the society we want to live in? What happened to grace and forgiveness? pic.twitter.com/QOaU50omV4 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 12, 2021

It seems like a coordinated hit to take out Gruden and for that reason alone, a lot of people are probably against him getting canceled.

If Goodell has a spine, he’d investigate the hell out of how this was able to happen. How do only Gruden’s emails out of 650,000 go mega-viral and end his career? Does the NFL think we’re dumb enough to think nobody else said anything offense. We’re definitely not that stupid!

Jon Gruden was deliberately targeted and destroyed with strategically leaked emails. Yet, the NFL is hiding 650,000 other emails. Why was only Gruden targeted? Will there be an investigation? My guess is Roger Goodell continues to rule like a dictator. pic.twitter.com/wK7WWIUWNE — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 13, 2021

Fans deserve answers and until we get them, we’re not buying the nonsense.