Report: Katie Couric Calls Former Co-Host’s Alleged Sexual Harassment ‘Grossly Inappropriate’

Katie Couric reportedly called former “Today” show co-host Matt Lauer’s alleged sexual harassment “grossly inappropriate” and “callous.”

“What upset me the most about hearing these stories [was] that obviously [his behavior, Lauer] was grossly inappropriate, but also it just seemed so callous,” the 64-year-old former TV host reportedly shared in her upcoming memoir “Going There,” People magazine reported in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: CNN Nixes ‘Reliable Sources’ Segment On Katie Couric Per Jeff Zucker’s Orders)

“And that’s not the Matt I knew,” she added, the report noted. “There’s a duality in human beings, and sometimes they don’t let you see both sides.” (RELATED: SHOCK AUDIO: Katie Couric Edited Gun Documentary To Silence Pro-Gun Opinions)

Lauer was fired from NBC after being accused of “inappropriate sexual behavior” by a female employee while covering the 2014 Olympics in Sochi. The former anchor admitted he “acted inappropriately” but disputed he ever assaulted anyone.

Couric reportedly admitted times have changed since the #MeToo movement and wrote, at the time, she didn’t see anything wrong with how her former co-host interacted with women in her presence during their two decades working together, the outlet reported.

“He might comment on a movie star or something, saying, like, ‘Oof, she’s unbelievable,'” Couric reportedly shared. “He was admiring of beautiful women. But I never felt he was pervy or inappropriate in my presence, ever.”

“I think we have all these euphemisms that we used to use for bad behavior — and player was one of them,” she reportedly added. “He was a flirt. Certainly I read that he was unhappy in his marriage. But, honestly, I never had that discussion with him.”

“I think it’s hard for people to understand that we didn’t share intimate parts of our lives with each other,” Couric continued, the report shared. “I could count on one hand the times that I talked to him as I would a confidant or a really close friend.”

Couric reportedly said that despite their two offices being right next to each other back when they were on the show together, she never knew of Lauer’s alleged inappropriate behavior. (RELATED: Matt Lauer Finally Speaks Out About Sexual Assault Allegations)

“I [had] heard a few pieces of gossip, that he was involved with an anchor, and I remember thinking, ‘Who knows if this is true?'” the former TV host reportedly wrote. “I think it was considered nobody’s business. At many news organizations in the ’90s and early 2000s there was a lot of inappropriate fraternization.”

In her memoir, Couric reportedly wrote about a phone call she got from a producer in 2004 who mistakenly got an email from Lauer that mentioned spreading butter on her thighs and other sexual comments, the report noted. Couric said at the time, she thought about the “infidelity aspect” alone, but if she had to “do it again” she “would have made sure that young woman was okay,” the outlet shared.

Couric reportedly said when allegations surfaced against her former co-anchor it took her a “very, long time” to process them.

“I’ve come to realize that Matt could be an excellent professional partner, and a good friend, and a predator,” Couric reportedly wrote.