California Mom Allegedly Hosted Boozy Sex Parties With Teenagers

Shannon O’Connor, 47, is being accused of hosting parties with alcohol for young teens and facilitating sex acts, according to a press release from the County of Santa Clara Office of the District Attorney.

O’Connor, from Los Gatos, California, allegedly supplied vodka, Fireball whiskey and condoms for 14 and 15-year-old teens at her parties, according to a press release. She allegedly encouraged sex acts, some non-consensual and would watch, according to the press release. She also allegedly discouraged the teens from telling their parents about the parties, according to the District Attorney’s statement of facts.

At one party, O’Connor allegedly handed an underage teenager a condom and pushed the teenager into a room with an intoxicated minor, according to the press release. She allegedly sent the teens Snapchat messages, pestering them to leave their homes and drink at her’s.

O’Connor is being extradited and will be arraigned at a later date, according to the press release. She is being charged with 39 criminal counts, including felony child abuse, sexual assault and providing alcohol to minors. If convicted, she will face incarceration, according to the press release.

“Minors were not only furnished with alcohol, but provided a safe haven for very dangerous behavior,” said former prosecutor and legal analyst Steven Clark, according to CBS. “The first question that needs to be asked is how did this out of control animal house for under age teens go on for so long without detection.”

“It took a lot of brave children to come forward and to untangle this deeply disturbing case. As a parent, I’m shocked. As the DA, I’m determined to hold those adults who endanger children fully accountable to the law and our community,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in the press release.

The charges against O’Connor outlined a long list of alleged drunken house parties for young teens from 2020 to earlier this year. (RELATED: TikTok Promotes Sexual Content, Drugs And Alcohol To Children, Investigation Finds).

In a separate case, O’Connor faces felony fraud charges for more than $120,000 in unauthorized charges on a company card she was given for her position as an administrative assistant, the press release says.