Tiger Woods Spotted On A Golf Course After Horrific Car Crash

Tiger Woods seems to be making great progress after his car crash.

The golf superstar was involved in a serious single-car crash back in February, and he suffered substantial damage to his lower body. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Despite the severity of the crash and the extent of the damage he suffered, Woods was recently spotted on a golf course without crutches or a boot.

You can see the photo tweeted by @TWlegion (via Mack Williams / Facebook) below.

🚨BACK ON THE COURSE — Tiger Woods was seen this weekend in Florida watching his son compete at a junior event. TW was wearing a sleeve on his right leg & golf clothes on the range with a club in hand. First sighting in quite some time. 🙌 (Post credit: Mack Williams / Facebook) pic.twitter.com/U7Ie42ZxOE — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) October 9, 2021

It’s incredible that Woods already appears able to do some stuff on a course again. He suffered a damaged tibia and fibula.

That’s not the kind of injury you just bounce back from. Look at former Washington quarterback Alex Smith for proof of that fact.

It’s a very long road to recovery, but Woods seems to be making incredible progress.

Let’s hope Woods is able to eventually compete again in a PGA event. If he does, it’d mark one of the greatest injury comebacks in the history of modern sports. If there’s one guy with the focus and energy to get it done, it’s 100% Tiger Woods.

H/T: Outkick