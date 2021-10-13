The Vegas Golden Knights Had An Incredible On-Ice Intro Graphic For The Game Against The Kraken

The Vegas Golden Knights gave fans an awesome show Tuesday night.

The Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in the Kraken’s inaugural NHL game. While it wasn’t the result Seattle’s fans were hoping for, I give the on-ice graphics from Vegas two huge thumbs up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The team displayed a huge kraken on the ice, and then had a guy dressed in armor skate out to fight it. Check it out below. It’s great.

If you want to see a pre-game intro of a Knight fighting a virtual Kraken … #SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/e2KIfd77ZU — Ryan S. Clark (@ryan_s_clark) October 13, 2021

Look, if you’re going to lose your inaugural NHL game, you might as well do it to an opponent that puts on an incredible pregame show.

That’s without a doubt one of the coolest pregame things I’ve ever seen, and I usually hate stuff like this.

Yet, I don’t hate this at all. That was about as good as it gets when it comes to creativity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Kraken (@seattlekraken)

I also love the fact Seattle’s team is the Kraken. What an awesome name that invokes your imagination. Forget boring names.

The Kraken are here and they’re here to stay!

THE FIRST GOALS IN SEATTLE KRAKEN HISTORY 🚨🦑 pic.twitter.com/vEc5105vym — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 13, 2021

Let us know what you think of the intro from Vegas in the comments below!