Company Recalls 14,000 Pounds Of Turkey Due To Contamination From Foreign Matter

A large-scale turkey recall has been issued just weeks before Thanksgiving and other upcoming holidays.

Butterball, a North Carolina-based company, is recalling more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey products due to a possible contamination with blue plastic, the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Thursday.

The recall includes products shipped to retail establishments on Sept. 28, such as Kroger items. The government agency noticed the issue when it received multiple consumer reports noting pieces of blue plastic implanted in raw ground turkey products. The labels were marked “Est. P-7345” inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the statement.

Butterball products include two and a half pound trays with a sell or freeze by data of Oct. 18, as well as timestamps of 2123 through 2302, Miami Herald reported. (RELATED: REPORT: FDA Recalls Ice Cream That May Contain Metal Shards)



In case you missed it #Recall Alert: Butterball, LLC is recalling ground turkey products due to possible foreign matter contamination. Read more here -> https://t.co/U3nlxnYtXu pic.twitter.com/IbjKTlThGK — USDA Food Safety & Inspection Service (@USDAFoodSafety) October 14, 2021

The USDA has not reported any injuries or deaths from the consumption of these products. Affected Butterball ground turkey items have the same case code – 50211721.

