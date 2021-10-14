Colin Kaepernick Says He’s Still Ready To Play In The NFL

Colin Kaepernick made it clear he’s ready right now to play in the National Football League again and it’s not something he’ll “ever let go of.”

“Absolutely,” the 33-year-old former professional quarterback shared Wednesday in the Ebony magazine article for the November 2021 issue.

“I am still up at 5 a.m. training five, six days a week making sure I’m prepared to take a team to a Super Bowl again,” he added. “That’s not something I will ever let go of, regardless of the actions of 32 teams and their partners to deny me employment. The same way I was persistent in high school is the same way I’m gonna be persistent here.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Introducing EBONY’s #November 2021 digital cover experience featuring renowned activist, change-maker and athlete Colin Kaepernick. –https://t.co/1QEwcY6TDH pic.twitter.com/kg6JW0Nt7w — EBONY MAGAZINE (@EBONYMag) October 13, 2021

“And you’re gonna have to continue to deny me and do so in a public way,” Kaepernick continued. “And you’re gonna expose yourself by that, but it won’t be because I’m not ready or not prepared. But in that process, I’m also not gonna let you bury my future.” (RELATED: LeBron James Says He Hopes He Made Colin Kaepernick ‘Proud’ By Kneeling During The National Anthem)

The former San Francisco 49ers QB said he’s not “one-dimensional.” He plans to continue “acting and producing ” and doing work with “Know Your Rights,” his organization that focuses on the “liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education” and “self-empowerment.”

Kaepernick also talked about his upcoming Netflix series, “Colin in Black & White,” which he co-created with Ava DuVernay and stars in. The show hits the streaming site Oct. 29, the Hollywood Reporter noted.

It is set in his high school years and he said he hopes the show is “an opportunity for white people to be able to look at their actions…how they show up in society and how they are engaging with Black and Brown folks…”

“And look at their own privilege and perspective and be able to take away from this what actions they can take to improve the dynamics and the oppressive nature of systems and positions of power and privilege that they have,” Kaepernick added.