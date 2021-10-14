Unvaccinated Members Of Parliament Banned From Australian State Government Due To ‘No Jab, No Job’ Policy

The state of Victoria in southeast Australia has banned three democratically elected public servants (MPs) from entering the state parliament due to their refusal to comply with Victoria’s ‘No Jab, No Job’ policy.

Emergency Services Minister Jaclyn Symes introduced a bill mandating that all MPs have the first vaccine by Oct. 22, the Age reported.

“It fundamentally is about ensuring that members of parliament are treated no differently to other Victorian authorized workers,” said Symes, according to ABC News.

Libertarian MPs David Limbrick and Tim Quilty and Liberal Party MP Neil Angus, a member of Australia’s right wing party, have been banned from entering parliament on Oct. 15 until the second sitting day in 2022, the Northern Beaches Review reported.

Limbrick and Quilty claim to be vaccinated. However, they refuse to supply their proof of vaccination in protest of the rule, reported The West Australian.

Angus allegedly said to colleagues that he was unwilling to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the Age reported.

“This seems to be a blatant attempt to make it easier for the government to get this legislation passed, and I know so,” said Cumming, according to ABC News.

Wondering if this is our last supper at Parliament? @ccummingmp @TimQMLCNorthVic pic.twitter.com/tuEMNeeGpU — David Limbrick MP (@_davidlimbrick) October 14, 2021

Angus compared the “No Jab, No Job” policy to “medical apartheid” and labelled the effort to ban MPs for their vaccination status “undemocratic” in a speech to parliament on Oct. 14. Andrews condemned Angus’ comparison of the policy to medical apartheid, claiming the statement was “not appropriate and deeply offensive,” the West Australian reported.

Andrews announced on Oct. 1 that all approved workers must have their first COVID-19 vaccine to continue working. (RELATED: ANALYSIS: Australian Once Again Proves It Is Basically An Island Of Prisoners With COVID Restrictions)

@JaclynSymes “this motion is relatively uncontroversial”.

Ah yes, love hearing the current AG say that an unprecedented motion to ban elected MPs from Parliament on the basis of a medical status that in no way prevents a breakout in Parliament is ‘uncontroversial’. — Voice For Victoria (@Voice4Victoria) October 14, 2021

Victoria holds the titles of most COVID-19 deaths in Australia and the most locked down city in the world, and has seen large protests against government restrictions. Police violence has also caused growing frustration among the population.