Editorial

Derek Carr On Former Raiders Coach Jon Gruden: ‘I Love The Man, I Hate The Sin’

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had a very measured response to Jon Gruden’s resignation.

The former head coach of the Raiders resigned after old emails surfaced that showed he used inappropriate and vulgar language when discussing multiple different groups of people. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NFL legend resigned in disgrace Monday night.

 

According to Adam Schefter Wednesday night, the face of the franchise weighed in and said, “I love the man, I hate the sin.”

What does it say about our society that a quarterback in the NFL who gets paid to throw passes has a better reaction to Gruden’s downfall than 99% of the media?

I’m certainly not defending the things Gruden said. What I am wondering is what happened to grace, forgiveness and mercy.

I was raised to never judge someone at their worst. Apparently, that lesson wasn’t passed along to many people in sports media.

It’s very possible to admit some of the things Gruden said were wrong and indefensible and also admit that this situation has spiraled out of control.

Again, out of 650,000 emails in possession of the NFL, only Gruden’s career ended because of them. Is nobody other than me interested in how that happened?

Let us know in the comments what you think of Carr’s reaction to Gruden’s comments and downfall.