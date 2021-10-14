Derek Carr On Former Raiders Coach Jon Gruden: ‘I Love The Man, I Hate The Sin’

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had a very measured response to Jon Gruden’s resignation.

The former head coach of the Raiders resigned after old emails surfaced that showed he used inappropriate and vulgar language when discussing multiple different groups of people. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NFL legend resigned in disgrace Monday night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Las Vegas Raiders (@raiders)

According to Adam Schefter Wednesday night, the face of the franchise weighed in and said, “I love the man, I hate the sin.”

Raiders’ QB Derek Carr on Jon Gruden: “I love the man, I hate the sin.” pic.twitter.com/WFlwxwUAxo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 13, 2021

What does it say about our society that a quarterback in the NFL who gets paid to throw passes has a better reaction to Gruden’s downfall than 99% of the media?

I’m certainly not defending the things Gruden said. What I am wondering is what happened to grace, forgiveness and mercy.

I was raised to never judge someone at their worst. Apparently, that lesson wasn’t passed along to many people in sports media.

Jon Gruden has been canceled for private comments he made years ago. It also appears to be a coordinated and deliberate campaign to end his career. Is this the society we want to live in? What happened to grace and forgiveness? pic.twitter.com/QOaU50omV4 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 12, 2021

It’s very possible to admit some of the things Gruden said were wrong and indefensible and also admit that this situation has spiraled out of control.

Again, out of 650,000 emails in possession of the NFL, only Gruden’s career ended because of them. Is nobody other than me interested in how that happened?

Jon Gruden was deliberately targeted and destroyed with strategically leaked emails. Yet, the NFL is hiding 650,000 other emails. Why was only Gruden targeted? Will there be an investigation? My guess is Roger Goodell continues to rule like a dictator. pic.twitter.com/wK7WWIUWNE — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 13, 2021

Let us know in the comments what you think of Carr’s reaction to Gruden’s comments and downfall.