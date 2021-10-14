EDITORIAL: This Week In Stupid Questions, Stupid Answers And Hot Takes

The new Superman is bi, someone finally “beamed up” Captain Kirk, and Dr. Anthony Fauci wishes you a happy – “if you’re vaccinated” – Halloween.

The 24-hour news cycle — coupled with thousands of media outlets and a gradual return from pandemic boredom to somewhat normal life — makes it all but impossible for anyone to truly stay abreast of all the news.

So here it is, the week that was:

Twitter rolled out a new feature – a “heated conversation” warning designed to flag statements that could potentially start intense arguments – and the panel on Fox News’ “The Five” found it amusing, to say the least. “It’s like when Playboy stopped showing boobies. It’s a really bad marketing strategy,” Fox Business host Lisa Kennedy said, adding, “It’s like, that’s what people go to Twitter for. They go because it’s abusive, it’s filthy.”

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld warned the Justice Department that targeting parents who participate in school board meetings was likely to backfire in a big way. “If you want to red-pill millions of parents, call them terrorists and use the government to prosecute them,” Gutfeld said, adding, “You are going to energize millions of people and what are you going to be left with? You’re not going to be left with the tea party, you are not going to be left with Black Lives Matter, you are going to be left with something bigger than both combined. I’m for it, I want to see the parents become politically reborn.”

Comedian Bill Maher warned his audience – and Democrats – that former President Donald Trump could return to power in 2024 with the help of something he referred to as a “slow-moving coup.” “I’ve been saying ever since he lost, he’s like a shark that’s not gone, just gone out to sea,” Maher said. “But actually he’s been quietly eating people this whole time. And by eating people, I mean he’s been methodically purging the Republican Party of anyone who voted for his impeachment or doesn’t agree that he’s the rightful leader of the seven kingdoms.”

CNN’s Jim Acosta wondered out loud whether people who shared a stage with Trump could “feel the darkness that fills his soul.” “When you do stand next to him, ask yourself, can you feel the darkness that fills his soul filling yours, too? Feels cold, doesn’t it?” Acosta asked ahead of Trump’s campaign rally on Saturday.

Former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie warned Democrats that lashing out at Republicans while they were cooperating might end badly for them. “If we want to encourage bipartisanship, after people actually do it, kicking them in the face is not the way to get them to want to do it again. And what Chuck Schumer did, this week, is going to make December 3rd a much deeper crisis,” Christie said. “It is a sign of his immaturity, and it is a sign of his own concern about his own left and his own primary next year.”

NBC’s Chuck Todd finally asked former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham the question no one else would with regard to her new tell-all book “I’ll Take Your Questions Now” – “Why should we believe you?”

Fauci said he was fine with families embracing Halloween, but that they should take the opportunity to think about getting vaccinated.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton launched a fiction book – and promised that she’d “never be out” of the game of politics. “I really feel like our democracy is at stake and there’s many reasons for that, some of them we saw on the screen with the insurrection, some of them because the revelations about Facebook that creates a world of disinformation instead of, you know, one that we can agree on what the facts are,” she said – but also added that she had no intention of running for office.

Actor Morgan Freeman said he was definitely not for defunding police. “Police work is, aside from all the negativity around it, it is very necessary for us to have them and most of them are guys that are doing their job,” he told Black Enterprise. “They’re going about their day-to-day jobs.”

Sharon Osbourne blasted the “more than woke” CBS execs who got her canned from “The Talk.” “I had worked with the showrunners for eleven years, they were friends of mine, especially Kristin Matthews,” Sharon shared. “I told them that they’ve destroyed me. I told them that I will never be able to get over this. It’s like once you have that seed put on you that you are a racist, it never goes away. And I told them that they’ve destroyed me.”

Dana Loesch torched the Loudoun County School Board over an alleged raped and possible cover-up to protect transgender bathroom policies. “Loudoun County School Board would rather sacrifice girls and their innocence at the altar of political correctness and they would rather accommodate progressive male desires than actually protect the innocence of our women. I’m going to tell you what, if parents don’t take to the streets with pitchforks and torches, women sure as hell will, because this is an attack on our girls, it’s an attack on our kids,” she said.

Iconic Captain Kirk actor William Shatner finally made it to space aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket.