‘I F*cked It Up’: George Clooney Reflects On Playing Batman

George Clooney reflected on the time he got to play the part of Batman in “Batman and Robin” in 1997 and said he “f*cked it up”.

“I did one superhero movie and I f*cked it up so bad they won’t let me near the set,” the 60-year-old actor shared at New York City’s DGA Theater following a screening of his upcoming film “The Tender Bar,” the New York Post reported Thursday. (RELATED: Actor George Clooney Gave Each Of His 14 Best Friends $1 Million)

“I don’t want to get into all the bat nipples,” he added, referencing his Howard Stern interview last year about the nips in the skin-tight batsuit, Entertainment Tonight Canada reported.

During the interview, the superstar actor admitted that it’s painful watching his caped crusader performance. (RELATED: Report: George Clooney’s Wife ‘Furious’ After Scooter Accident Lands Him In Hospital)

“It’s so bad that it actually hurts to watch,” George shared at the time. “The truth of the matter is, I was bad in it. Akiva Goldsman — who’s won the Oscar for writing since then — he wrote the screenplay, and it’s a terrible screenplay, he’ll tell you.”

“I’m terrible in it, I’ll tell you,” he added. “Joel Schumacher, who just passed away, directed it, and he’d say, ‘Yeah, it didn’t work. We all whiffed on that one.'”

He also shared with Stern how he advised Ben Affleck not to take the role and to avoid the bat nips when he was offered the role of the Dark Knight in Zack Snyder’s take on the DC comic hero.

The “Ocean’s Eleven” star also shared how he prefers doing films that are character driven rather than blockbusters, the Daily Beast reported.

“My work, where my bread is buttered, is the kind of films that I grew up in the ’60s and ’70s, which is sort of the prime time for American filmmaking, which [was] all story-based,” Clooney explained.

Clooney slammed fellow actors who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine in October, telling them to “grow up.” He compared getting the shot to fighting nazis.