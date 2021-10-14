‘Guinea Pig’: ‘Star Trek’ Star George Takei Puts William Shatner On Blast After Historic Space Flight

George Takei put William Shatner on blast after Shatner’s historic flight to space, saying his co-star was an “unfit” “guinea pig.”

“He’s boldly going where other people have gone before,” the 84-year-old actor shared when asked about Shatner’s trip to space in Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin capsule, Page Six reported in a piece published Thursday.

“He’s a guinea pig, 90 years old, and it’s important to find out what happens,” he added. (RELATED: ‘I’m Going To Be A ‘Rocket Man’: 90-Year-Old Legendary Sci-Fi Actor Heading To Space)

“So 90 years old is going to show a great deal more on the wear and tear on the human body, so he’ll be a good specimen to study,” Takei continued. “Although he’s not the fittest specimen of 90 years old, so he’ll be a specimen that’s unfit!” (RELATED: The Billionaire Space Race: A Competition Between The World’s Richest Men Is Resurrecting An Industry)

George Takei calls William Shatner an ‘unfit’ guinea pig after spaceflight https://t.co/z9C0TCmm8Z pic.twitter.com/qb0PIWnmqs — New York Post (@nypost) October 14, 2021

The legendary actor, who is best known for his work as Captain Kirk in the “Star Trek” franchise, was clearly moved by the experience after he landed back on Earth.

“I hope I never recover from this,” Shatner shared. “I hope I can maintain what I feel now. I don’t want to lose it. It’s so much larger than me.”

“Everybody in the world needs to do this… It was unbelievable.” Star Trek actor William Shatner became emotional when describing his experience of flying to the edge of space in the #BlueOrigin rocket. Live updates: https://t.co/yzULfmzhj3 pic.twitter.com/cZzCeRbjBv — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 13, 2021

“It has to do with the enormity and the quickness and the suddenness of life and death,” he added. “This comforter of blue that we have around us and then you suddenly shoot by it and you’re looking into blackness.”