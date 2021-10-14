Joe Rogan Confronts CNN’s Sanjay Gupta Over The Network Lying About His Ivermectin Usage

CNN’s Dr. Sanjay conceded Wednesday that his network was wrong to lie about Joe Rogan using horse dewormer to treat the coronavirus after Rogan confronted him.

Rogan lambasted the network for flat out “lying” about his COVID-19 treatment, calling CNN’s coverage of his use of Ivermectin as a horse dewormer a “lie that they’re conscious of.”

“It’s not a mistake. They’re unfavorably framing it as a veterinarian medicine,” Rogan said to Gupta.

Gupta noted that the FDA released a tweet telling individuals not to take a drug meant for horses.

Joe Rogan asks Sanjay Gupta if it bothers him that CNN outright lied about Rogan taking horse dewormer to recover from covid. This is fantastic: pic.twitter.com/PEgJqIXhSD — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 14, 2021

“Why would you say that when you’re talking about a drug given out to billions and billions of people?” Rogan pushed, noting the drug stops viral replication in-vitro. (RELATED: Joe Rogan Leaves Sanjay Gupta Almost Speechless As He Confronts Him About CNN’s Lies, Parents Not Wanting To Vaccinate Kids)

“Why would they lie and say that’s horse dewormer? I can afford people medicine motherfucker,” Rogan joked. “Don’t you think that a lie like that is dangerous on a news network when you know that they know that they’re lying?”

“Do you think that’s a problem that your news network lies?” Rogan pushed.

“Well, I don’t, I don’t …” Gupta responded.

“Dude, they lied,” Rogan cut in as Gupta struggled to reply.

“Well, what do they say?” Gupta asked.

“They lied and said I was taking horse dewormer,” Rogan once again said. “First of all, it was prescribed to me by a doctor.”

“Yeah, they shouldn’t have said it was horse dewormer,” Gupta chimed in. “If you got a human pill, because there are people that were taking the veterinary medication, you’re not obviously, you got it from a doctor, so it shouldn’t be called that. Ivermectin could be a very effective medication for parasitic disease.”

“Does it bother you that the news network that you work for out and out lied?” Rogan cut in as Gupta attempted to change the conversation topic.

“They shouldn’t have said that,” Gupta responded, saying he should’ve asked the network why they called Ivermectin horse dewormer.

Rogan contracted the coronavirus in early September and said he was taking several medications such as monoclonal antibodies, Ivermectin, prednisone and a vitamin drip.

Several networks branded Ivermectin as dewormer following Rogan’s announcement that he was using it to treat the virus.

Rogan said he was considering suing CNN over their coverage of his illness. wondering whether he should sue the outlet for allegedly “making shit up” and claiming he used “horse dewormer.”

“[CNN is] making shit up. They keep saying I’m taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor,” Rogan said in September. “It’s an American company. They won the Nobel prize in 2015 for use in human beings. And CNN is saying I’m taking horse dewormer. They must know that’s a lie.”