Dog Found At Airport After Sneaking Into Owners’ Luggage

A Texas couple found that their chihuahua had snuck into their luggage at the airport on their way to Las Vegas.

The couple, Jared and Kristi Owens, noticed one of their suitcases was overweight when checking in for their flight, Fox 13 reported Wednesday.

Icky, a five-pound chihuahua, almost got away with a trip to Las Vegas https://t.co/mmwMhLRGqc — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 14, 2021

A Southwest Airlines employee was helping reorganize the luggage to avoid paying an overweight baggage fee and then “BOOM, there’s our Icky coming out of one of my boots I packed,” Jared said, the outlet reported.

Icky, the Owens’ chihuahua, was found halfway in Jared’s leather boot, according to Fox 13. (RELATED: REPORT: 2 Passengers, Dog Use Emergency Slide As Plane Moves To Take Off)

“We were dumbfounded and flat shocked and embarrassed, to be honest. She loves to burrow in our laundry baskets, closet, blankets, wherever she can get nice, warm and comfy, and on that day, I guess she chose our suitcase we had left open with our clothes in it for hours,” Jared said, Fox 13 reported.

The couple then called friends to pick Icky up before leaving for Las Vegas, according to Fox 13. “We planned this trip last minute to get away from the daily hustle and bustle of three dogs, a rabbit and several fish as well as two crazy, beautiful little girls,” Jared said.