Poll: More Than 2/3 Of Republican Voters Want Trump To Run For President

Two-thirds of Republican voters endorse former President Donald Trump’s potential bid for office in 2024, a Wednesday poll showed.

Fifty-one percent of Republican and Republican-leaning respondents of the new Morning Consult/Politico poll said that Trump should “definitely” run again, and 16% of them responded that he “probably” should launch a presidential campaign in 2024.

The poll surveyed 1,999 registered voters between Oct. 8-11. There is a +/- 2 percentage point margin of error.

Only 14% of Republicans were strongly opposed a Trump reelection bid, while 15% of them said he should “probably not” run again, and 4% had no concrete opinion.

Although only 67% of Republicans thought Trump should run in 2024, 82% of them held a generally favorable view on Trump. It means that 15% of the GOP voters viewed the former president in a positive light but wanted to see a new face in the White House, according to the poll’s results. (RELATED: POLL: 44% Of Republicans Want A Trump Presidential Bid In 2024)

Among other potential candidates, former Vice President Mike Pence and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis garnered the most support. Pence ranked second and DeSantis ranked third with all Republicans and non-Trump supporting Republicans.

Out of GOP voters opposed to Trump’s re-election in 2024, 26% said they would vote for Pence, and 20% said they would endorse DeSantis.