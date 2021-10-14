I’m hopping on a plane Thursday for Wisconsin, and it’s the perfect time to watch “Red Dawn.”

For those of you who don’t know, “Red Dawn” is probably my all-time favorite movie. I saw it for the first time when I was a young kid, and I’ve been obsessed ever since. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

In fact, when I was given a 10/22 as a child, I would shoot soda cans and other targets pretending they were communist invaders. I had a very fun childhood.

With the weather starting to change and cool down, it reminds me of the setting of the 1984 classic about a bunch of high school students fighting a guerilla war against the communists.

The movie with Charlie Sheen and Patrick Swayze is so pro-America that it’s hard to not to stand up and cheer whenever it’s playing.

A bunch of high school students raid a gun store for weapons and supplies, take off into the mountains and kill as many communists as they can during the fight to save America during WWIII.

What the hell more could you ever want?

Let’s be honest, who didn’t dream as a kid growing up of grabbing some rifles, taking off for the mountains or woods and waging war to save the red, white and blue? There’s about a 100,000 rounds of .22 ammo spread out over the woods where I grew up that witnessed it firsthand.

Now, I think I’ll fire up “Red Dawn” and watch it on the flight back to WI. If you’ve never seen it before, I can’t recommend it enough.

P.S.: One of my best friends loves telling the story when we met up Saturday for a Badgers game after a late Friday night at the bars, and I was very hungover. When he asked why, I said I had a few more beers while watching “Red Dawn” in my apartment. When asked if I watched the original or the remake, I simply said “both.” He loves telling that story and I love hearing it!

