Kesha Hosting Supernatural Series After Once Sharing Having ‘Sexy Time’ With A Ghost

Superstar Kesha will be hosting a supernatural series next year after she once shared that she had “sexy time” with a ghost.

“Over the course of my life, I’ve always been drawn to the supernatural and the spiritual realm,” the 34-year-old pop singer, born Kesha Rose Sebert, shared in a statement about the series with the working title “Conjuring Kesha,” Rolling Stone.com reported. The comments were noted by the New York Post in a piece published Thursday.

“Making music, I’ve felt, was a cosmic connection between my soul and something bigger than me that I couldn’t explain,” she added. “On this new show, I will bring along my friends to some of the most mysterious paranormal hotspots to explore with me.”

Kesha, who once had ‘sexy time’ with a ghost, crosses over as paranormal hunter https://t.co/lSdWm5E0nJ pic.twitter.com/lKDK8JZuGW — New York Post (@nypost) October 14, 2021

“We will explore life’s great mysteries and aim to catch something never before seen on camera,” Kesha continued. “My hope is to show that supernatural isn’t just the thing of myths and fables. We’re embarking on a spiritual and cosmic exploration. Come with me to experience it all.” (RELATED: Kesha Attacks Trump Over Miss Universe Story)

The “Tik Tok” hitmaker and her friends will explore “mind-blowing” haunted sites on the Discovery+ series. “Conjuring Kesha” will include six hourlong episodes that promise to offer a “cinematic, hands-on paranormal” experience, the outlet noted.

In 2012, the “Praying” hitmaker claimed that her “Supernatural” hit was inspired by a real-life encounter with a spirit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis)

“I had a couple of experiences with the supernatural,” Kesha shared at the time. “I don’t know his name — he was a ghost! I’m very open to it. There are so many weird topics on this record, from having sexy time with a ghost to getting hypnotized and going into past lives.”