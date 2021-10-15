‘America’s Got Talent’ Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong, Man Hospitalized Fighting For Life

A stuntman on “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” series is fighting for his life after a stunt left him hospitalized, TMZ reported Friday.

Jonathan Goodwin was performing a stunt while being suspended 70 feet in the air when he was crushed between two cars, according to TMZ. Sources told the outlet that Goodwin, in a straitjacket, hung by his feet from a wire. On either side of him, two suspended cars swung in the air back and forth. The idea was for the stuntman to free himself from the restraints and avoid getting crushed by the cars, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Superstar Comedian Gives Fans Update After Passing Out And Being Hospitalized)

‘America’s Got Talent’ stuntman hospitalized after horrific accident https://t.co/82PHSaOgFC pic.twitter.com/cYaqfH3Rg7 — Page Six (@PageSix) October 15, 2021

Goodwin was supposed to fall on an air mattress, as the cars swung above him, the outlet noted. But instead, the cars reportedly smashed together with Goodwin in the middle. Due to the impact of the cars colliding the vehicles reportedly exploded, erupting into a fireball, with Goodwin falling to the ground and hitting his head. (RELATED: David Blaine Plans First Stunt In Almost 10 Years)

According to TMZ, it was a terrifying moment as people on the set reportedly thought Goodwin had died. He was then airlifted to the hospital, where he remains in a trauma unit.

The New York Post has since confirmed the stuntman was involved in an accident that occurred while filming the show.

“During a rehearsal last evening for ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme,’ an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act,” the statement read. “He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition.”